Concor – Q2 results underscore strong business moat

Sachin Pal   •

Long-term prospects appear bright on the back of the commencement of the dedicated freight corridor and the pending privatisation of the business

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Broad-based volume growth across both business segments EXIM volumes grew 17 percent in Q2 New policy fine print could impact LLF charges Volume/revenue guidance for FY23 retained at 10-12 percent Planning an investment of over Rs 8,000 crore over the next 3-4 years Container freight operator Concor has delivered an encouraging set of results for Q2 FY23, with a sales increase of 8 percent year on year (YoY). While the domestic business continued to exhibit strong traction, the momentum in the EXIM (export-import) segment...

