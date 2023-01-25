HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Colgate-Palmolive India: Performance continues to remain sub par

Nandish Shah   •

The strategy from the new CEO is likely to take a longer time, given that oral-care penetration has already reached 85-88 percent.

Colgate-Palmolive India's Q3FY23 results were below expectations.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Decline in volume and market share Gross margin witnesses sequential recovery Increase in investment behind advertisement and publicity Remain neutral, despite attractive valuations The Q3FY23 results for Colgate-Palmolive India (CPIL; CMP: Rs 1,460; Market capitalisation: Rs 39,695 crore) were below expectations. CPIL continued with its focus on key strategic pillars:  building an oral-care habit in India, driving innovation through science-led products and premiumisation. December 2022 quarter results Domestic sales growth was at 3.2 percent year on year (YoY). While we expect volume decline in mid-single digits,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers