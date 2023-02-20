Coal India: Is higher dividend the only merit?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Global coal prices corrected by 50 percent from their highs Minimum wage hike of 19 percent agreed upon, impact yet to be seen Awaiting increase in FSA coal prices Other than dividend yield, we do not find any merit International coal prices have corrected by more than 50 percent from the high of $450 per tonne in September 2022, and are trading at a level of $220, price not seen since February 2022. Lower demand from the US and Europe due to relatively lesser...