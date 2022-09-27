CMS Info systems: Why this stock should be in your portfolio

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Revenue growth of 22.6 percent/2.1 percent Y/Y & Q/Q basis. EBITDA margin expanded to 27.3 percent Order books of Rs 2,500 crore, execution at 76 percent RBI compliance at a good pace Announced new initiative, details awaited Valuation looks attractive Cash management services market leader CMS Info system (CMS, CMP: Rs 259.9; Market Cap: Rs 4,004 Cr) continued its growth and margin expansion in 1Q23. Sequentially, revenue growth of 2.1 percent and a 122-basis-point reduction in operating costs aided the EBITDA margin expansion to reach 27.3 percent...