CMS Info Systems: Why correction adds to attractiveness 

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Rs 600 crore order win Revenue growth momentum is unchanged 2Q23 EBITDA margin 28.5 percent, continuous EBITDA margin expansion FY23 order book of Rs 2800 crore, 75% executed Attractive valuation at FY24 PE of 12.2x The stock of CMS Info Systems (CMP: Rs 283; Market Capitalization: Rs 4,366 crore) corrected last month in line with the broader market despite delivering a solid set of results that beat Street expectations. Amid the see-saw trends in the market, strong business fundamentals and growth trajectory set CMS apart...