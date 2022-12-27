HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

CMS Info Systems: Why correction adds to attractiveness 

Nitin Sharma   •

Strong business fundamentals and growth trajectory help the company to stand out

Our bullish stance on CMS Info Systems is unchanged and so are our forecasts for FY23 & FY24.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Rs 600 crore order win Revenue growth momentum is unchanged 2Q23 EBITDA margin 28.5 percent, continuous EBITDA margin expansion FY23 order book of Rs 2800 crore, 75% executed Attractive valuation at FY24 PE of 12.2x The stock of CMS Info Systems (CMP: Rs 283; Market Capitalization: Rs 4,366 crore) corrected last month in line with the broader market despite delivering a solid set of results that beat Street expectations. Amid the see-saw trends in the market, strong business fundamentals and growth trajectory set CMS apart...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers