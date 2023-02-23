HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

CMS Info Systems: Another good quarter, still available at cheap valuation

Nitin Sharma   •

CMS has expanded its EBITDA margin in all the quarters this year on a YoY basis. In the 9MFY23, the EBITDA margin grew by 300 basis points over the last year.

CMS Info Systems maintained its 20 percent YoY revenue growth run rate in Q3FY23 as well and declared results that were above expectations.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights  EBITDA margin at 27.7 percent, lower than Q2 but up 170 bps YoY FY23 capex outlook of Rs 225 crore Order win in ATM security application 20K+ remote monitoring sites live, out of 25K Route compliance of 65 percent by March FY23 Order win of Rs 800 crore in nine months FY23 Attractive valuation at 12.3x of FY24EPS CMS Info Systems (CMP: Rs 286.45; Market capitalisation: Rs 4,419 crore) maintained its 20 percent YoY revenue growth run rate in Q3FY23 as well and declared results that were...

