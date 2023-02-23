CMS Info Systems: Another good quarter, still available at cheap valuation

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights EBITDA margin at 27.7 percent, lower than Q2 but up 170 bps YoY FY23 capex outlook of Rs 225 crore Order win in ATM security application 20K+ remote monitoring sites live, out of 25K Route compliance of 65 percent by March FY23 Order win of Rs 800 crore in nine months FY23 Attractive valuation at 12.3x of FY24EPS CMS Info Systems (CMP: Rs 286.45; Market capitalisation: Rs 4,419 crore) maintained its 20 percent YoY revenue growth run rate in Q3FY23 as well and declared results that were...