CMS Info Systems: A quality stock for turbulent times 

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

CMS Info Systems (CMS; CMP: Rs 235.45; Market capitalisation: Rs 3,617 crore) has reported a good set of numbers in Q4FY22, driven by a 35.2 percent sequential revenue growth in managed services and 2.2 percent growth in cash management services. The total currency handled by the company jumped 22 percent in FY22. March quarter performance CMS’ revenue jumped 10 percent, sequentially, to Rs 444.1 crore, and gross margin (our estimate) came in marginally lower at 62 percent, still 9.4 percent points higher than...