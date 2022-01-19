Bhansali Engineering: Margins likely to moderate further; valuation fair

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Bhansali Engineering Polymer Ltd (BEPL; CMP: Rs 150; Market Cap: Rs 2,496 crore), a key player in the duopolistic market of ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) in India, has posted a weak set of numbers for Q3FY22. Its sequential top line decreased by 9 percent and the EBITDA slumped by 40 percent. While, directionally, such a trend was expected, the quantum was more than anticipated. The top line growth in the recent past has been a function of better realisations and...