Bajaj Auto: Doing well despite odds; available at reasonable valuation

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Bajaj Auto’s (CMP: Rs 3,850; M Cap: Rs 1,11,000 crore) Q4FY22 results were better than expected. Despite a lacklustre demand, higher raw material prices and supply-side constraints, the company reported a sequential improvement in its operating margin. This was driven by price hikes, a rich product mix and a higher share of exports. We remain bullish on the business as the company plans to roll out new products and increase its market share. We also see a significant growth potential in...