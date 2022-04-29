HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Bajaj Auto: Doing well despite odds; available at reasonable valuation

Nitin Agrawal   •

We remain bullish on Bajaj Auto as the company looks to roll out new products and increase its market share. We also see a significant growth potential in the export markets

Bajaj Auto Q3 | The company reports 22 percent YoY decline in net profit at Rs 1,214.19 crore in quarter ended December 2021 against Rs 1,556.28 crore, while total revenues from operations rose 1.25 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 9,021.65 crore against Rs 8,909.88 crore
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Bajaj Auto’s (CMP: Rs 3,850; M Cap: Rs 1,11,000 crore) Q4FY22 results were better than expected. Despite a lacklustre demand, higher raw material prices and supply-side constraints, the company reported a sequential improvement in its operating margin. This was driven by price hikes, a rich product mix and a higher share of exports. We remain bullish on the business as the company plans to roll out new products and increase its market share. We also see a significant growth potential in...

