Auto segment continues to vroom for M&M, valuation offers upside

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Demand momentum continues in the automotive segment Commodity cost pressure to ease, going forward Tractor segment outlook positive due to normal monsoon Automotive segment having a strong order book New products to aid growth SOTP valuation indicates upside potential The financial performance of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) (CMP: Rs 1,287; M cap: Rs 1.6 lakh crore) in Q2FY23 was in line, driven by the auto segment that partially offset the weakness in the tractor segment. The auto segment continues to do well on the back...