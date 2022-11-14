HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Auto segment continues to vroom for M&M, valuation offers upside

Nitin Agrawal   •

The company’s strong leadership in farm equipment together with strong auto demand make it a candidate for the long-term portfolio

(Image: Auto Mahindra)
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Demand momentum continues in the automotive segment Commodity cost pressure to ease, going forward Tractor segment outlook positive due to normal monsoon Automotive segment having a strong order book New products to aid growth SOTP valuation indicates upside potential The financial performance of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) (CMP: Rs 1,287; M cap: Rs 1.6 lakh crore) in Q2FY23 was in line, driven by the auto segment that partially offset the weakness in the tractor segment. The auto segment continues to do well on the back...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers