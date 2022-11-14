HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Ashok Leyland: Sectoral tailwinds boost Q2 FY23 performance

Nitin Agrawal   •

The medium- to long-term outlook is promising, with a pick-up in economic activities.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Sectoral tailwinds helped AL post strong set of numbers in Q2 FY23 Operating leverage coupled with softening of RM prices helped operating margins Business outlook promising as there continues to be momentum in demand Valuations look reasonable, accumulate for long term Sectoral tailwinds, such as strong demand, easing of semiconductor chip supply, and softening of raw material (RM) prices, have helped Ashok Leyland (AL; CMP: Rs 147.55, M Cap: Rs 43,350 crore) post a strong set of numbers in Q2 FY23. The outlook continues...

