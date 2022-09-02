A comfortable ride for auto majors in August

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Automobile OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), across segments, have posted strong wholesale numbers on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in August 2022. On a sequential basis, two-wheelers (2W) outperformed other segments. The easing of supply-side constraints is also discernible in the sequential growth of their monthly numbers. The numbers for electric vehicles (EVs) continued to move north, albeit on a small base. Tata Motors (TaMo) provides the best clue in this segment. The company sold 3,845 units in August 2022, up 276...