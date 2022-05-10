Moneycontrol Pro rises to No 14 in the Top 20 Global Digital News Subscription Services

Moneycontrol Pro has risen to the 14th position in terms of subscriber base among Global Digital News Subscription service providers. With 505,000 subscribers, Moneycontrol Pro is ranked third in Asia, said a report from the International Federation of Periodical Publishers.

Moneycontrol Pro, the only Indian publisher in the elite list, has achieved this feat within three years of launch owing to the support and encouragement of our readers and subscribers. Thank you!

For those new to the #MCPro story, it is a platform for investors that cuts through the clutter and noise of the daily news cycle by providing actionable investment solutions. More specifically, it offers subscribers an ad-free experience, curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, and sharp opinion that helps enhance their understanding of business and finance to make better informed decisions.

Content has been a key differentiator. Pro has provided users information not available elsewhere (for example, exclusive research on companies not covered by brokerage analysts) and presented by the most reliable names in the industry.

The platform has also kept evolving and expanding its offerings as long term users can attest. For example, Pro has an editorial content partnership with the Financial Times, which helps subscribers gain a better understanding of global markets. It also hosts monthly webinars called MC Pro Masters Virtual. These online summits help users gain a larger perspective on important events that have a bearing on their investments through insightful conversations with leaders and experts. On an average, 25000 people attend a seminar. Pro’s newsletters – Panorama and Weekender -- have above-average open rates of as much as 18 percent.

We have also introduced innovative analytical and AI-based tools that assist users in making the right investment decisions through the #KnowBeforeYouInvest initiative, which provides comprehensive analysis of a stock for wiser investment.

Moreover, the platform also launched Big Shark Portfolios, where the focus was to help users track portfolios of big investors and FIIs.

Other exclusive features include: an Economic Calendar to track major economic events across the world and their impact on markets; a New and Improved Research Page where users can access the exclusive research output from our independent, in-house research team that covers 214 companies across 24 sectors; and exclusive trackers on Herd Immunity from the pandemic and the Economic Recovery.

Moneycontrol Pro has always kept user convenience and benefits foremost in all decisions, be it redesigning the UI/UX (user interface/user experience) or offering new payment solutions, or giveaways. We introduced a New Pro Experience for people wishing to use the service on a desktop.

Moneycontrol Pro has also played a pivotal role towards improving financial literacy amongst new-age investors via a host of educational events pertaining to the market. We have offered our subscribers discounts on a series of knowledge-sharing sessions such as Option Omega, Quants League, and Traders Carnival. You can check out our offers page here for exclusive discounts on select brands and giveaways.

We again wish to thank our subscribers for their unwavering faith in Moneycontrol Pro. We also wish to reiterate that the best is yet to come.

If you are not a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber yet, click here to subscribe. Currently, as part of our third anniversary celebrations, we are offering subscription at Re 1/- a day along with multiple offers. You can find the details here.

For any feedback on the product and suggestions please click here. We promise to read your responses although we might not be able to reply to each one individually.