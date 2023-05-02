The government collected a whopping Rs 1.87 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April, data released on May 1 by the Union Finance Ministry showed. At Rs 1.87 lakh crore, the GST collected in April is an all-time high by a substantial margin. More here.
Today
Q4 results: Tata Steel, Ambuja Cement
Data releases: Eurozone CPI (Apr), UK Manufacturing PMI (Apr), Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (Apr)
Varun Beverages to consider a stock split
Defamation case: Hearing on Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in Gujarat HC
PM Modi's public rally in Kalaburagi
NEET UG Admit Card 2023 likely to be released
NASA's second super pressure balloon launch
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals
Tomorrow
Data releases: India Services PMI (Apr), Eurozone Unemployment Rate (Mar), US Fed Interest Rate decision, US Services PMI (Apr), China Caixin Manufacturing PMI (Apr)
Q4 releases: Titan, Cholamandalam Finance, Havells, Tata Chemicals
Higher EPS pension choice deadline
Foundation stone laying ceremony of Greenfield International Airport in Bhogapuram, Andhra
Symphony’s Rs 200-crore share buyback to kick off
Toshakhana case hearing
IPL 2023: LSG vs CSK; Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Today
Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said from the PSU basket, "REC has witnessed the breakout of Rs 127 level after 4 years of failed attempts, so we can expect good momentum. We can expect an immediate target of Rs 138, while Rs 150 is the next target, and Rs 125 should be your stop-loss." On Rail Vikas Nigam which has already witnessed a big run-up, the analyst said as of now it seems that the stock may see one more leg of the upmove towards Rs 120 before the momentum cools off. Read here.
Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said from the PSU basket, "REC has witnessed the breakout of Rs 127 level after 4 years of failed attempts, so we can expect good momentum. We can expect an immediate target of Rs 138, while Rs 150 is the next target, and Rs 125 should be your stop-loss." On Rail Vikas Nigam which has already witnessed a big run-up, the analyst said as of now it seems that the stock may see one more leg of the upmove towards Rs 120 before the momentum cools off. Read here.
In recent years, the e-commerce sector has widely adopted AI technology, and AI will witness fast growth in the coming years so as to enable e-commerce businesses in making data-driven strategic decisions. Brands that want to remain competitive must always be looking for and adopting the latest industry trends. Here are a few tendencies that we expect to see in 2023.
In recent years, the e-commerce sector has widely adopted AI technology, and AI will witness fast growth in the coming years so as to enable e-commerce businesses in making data-driven strategic decisions. Brands that want to remain competitive must always be looking for and adopting the latest industry trends. Here are a few tendencies that we expect to see in 2023.
With funding taps down to a drip, Indian startups have let go of almost 6,000 employees in the first four months of 2023 in a bid to reduce costs and target profitability. About 41 startups let go of approximately 5,868 employees in the first four months of 2023. Click here to read more.
With funding taps down to a drip, Indian startups have let go of almost 6,000 employees in the first four months of 2023 in a bid to reduce costs and target profitability. About 41 startups let go of approximately 5,868 employees in the first four months of 2023. Click here to read more.
From opting for higher pensions to strengthening the conduct of investment advisers and research analysts, and e-wallets to comply with KYC norms for investing in mutual funds to SBI card-reducing benefits to credit cardholders, a lot is happening. Here’s what to watch out for in May.
From opting for higher pensions to strengthening the conduct of investment advisers and research analysts, and e-wallets to comply with KYC norms for investing in mutual funds to SBI card-reducing benefits to credit cardholders, a lot is happening. Here’s what to watch out for in May.
A Mumbai jeweller has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for creating a ring with the most number of diamonds set on it, the world record body said. HK Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd set a massive record in March with their ring with a total of 50,907 diamonds set on it. Details here.
A Mumbai jeweller has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for creating a ring with the most number of diamonds set on it, the world record body said. HK Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd set a massive record in March with their ring with a total of 50,907 diamonds set on it. Details here.