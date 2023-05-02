Big Story GST collections hit a new all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April The government collected a whopping Rs 1.87 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April, data released on May 1 by the Union Finance Ministry showed. At Rs 1.87 lakh crore, the GST collected in April is an all-time high by a substantial margin. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Q4 results: Tata Steel, Ambuja Cement

Data releases: Eurozone CPI (Apr), UK Manufacturing PMI (Apr), Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (Apr)

Varun Beverages to consider a stock split

Defamation case: Hearing on Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in Gujarat HC

PM Modi's public rally in Kalaburagi

NEET UG Admit Card 2023 likely to be released

NASA's second super pressure balloon launch

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

Tomorrow

Data releases: India Services PMI (Apr), Eurozone Unemployment Rate (Mar), US Fed Interest Rate decision, US Services PMI (Apr), China Caixin Manufacturing PMI (Apr)

Q4 releases: Titan, Cholamandalam Finance, Havells, Tata Chemicals

Higher EPS pension choice deadline

Foundation stone laying ceremony of Greenfield International Airport in Bhogapuram, Andhra

Symphony’s Rs 200-crore share buyback to kick off

Toshakhana case hearing

IPL 2023: LSG vs CSK; Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Market Buzz This technical chartist is bullish on the PSU pack, bets on REC & Rail Vikas Nigam for double-digit returns this week Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said from the PSU basket, "REC has witnessed the breakout of Rs 127 level after 4 years of failed attempts, so we can expect good momentum. We can expect an immediate target of Rs 138, while Rs 150 is the next target, and Rs 125 should be your stop-loss." On Rail Vikas Nigam which has already witnessed a big run-up, the analyst said as of now it seems that the stock may see one more leg of the upmove towards Rs 120 before the momentum cools off. Read here.

Technology Emerging trends in 2023: The evolution of AI in online shopping In recent years, the e-commerce sector has widely adopted AI technology, and AI will witness fast growth in the coming years so as to enable e-commerce businesses in making data-driven strategic decisions. Brands that want to remain competitive must always be looking for and adopting the latest industry trends. Here are a few tendencies that we expect to see in 2023.

Startup Tales Indian startups laid off almost 6,000 employees in the first four months of 2023 With funding taps down to a drip, Indian startups have let go of almost 6,000 employees in the first four months of 2023 in a bid to reduce costs and target profitability. About 41 startups let go of approximately 5,868 employees in the first four months of 2023. Click here to read more.

Your Money Six changes in the financial landscape you need to take note of this May From opting for higher pensions to strengthening the conduct of investment advisers and research analysts, and e-wallets to comply with KYC norms for investing in mutual funds to SBI card-reducing benefits to credit cardholders, a lot is happening. Here’s what to watch out for in May.