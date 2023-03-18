Big Story Indian banking system continues to be resilient and stable, says RBI governor The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on March 17 said the Indian banking system will continue to remain resilient and stable. This was said against the backdrop of stress in the US baking system in the last one week. He further added that the central bank has taken various steps to ensure proper functioning of banking system. Read here.

Market Buzz This CIO recommends these 4 sectors in case of further market correction "In case of a correction, investors should focus on sectors/ themes which are likely to have reasonable steadiness on earnings front. We expect domestic focussed businesses (other than consumption oriented) to fare better over the medium term. Investors should watch out for opportunities in sectors such as Banking, Auto, Cement and Industrials in case of correction," Harsha Upadhyaya, President & Chief Investment Officer - Equity at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company told Moneycontrol in an interview.

IPO Watch Maiden Forgings to launch IPO next week; aims to raise Rs 24 crore Steel bars and wires manufacturer Maiden Forgings on Friday said it will launch Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise Rs 24 crore. The IPO will open on March 22 and close on March 24, Maiden Forgings said in a statement. Details here.

Startup Tales Govt plans incentive scheme for cloud startups to thwart Microsoft, Amazon, Google domination The Central government is planning an incentive scheme to help domestic cloud-technology companies and startups tackle the domination of Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, according to Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. This comes even as the three global giants are battling with single-digit growth in annual contract values, led by a decline in cloud spending of technology companies across key markets including the US and Europe. Read here.

Your Money Health insurance in a revamp mode: Companies roll out premium lock-in, high no-claim bonus, coverage for senior citizens and diabetics The health insurance space in India seems to have hit the refresh button. Health insurance companies have launched a host of products with new or enhanced features such as additional cumulative bonus for claim-free years, worldwide coverage and insurance despite pre-existing diseases. Here’s a look at some of these features.