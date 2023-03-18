The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on March 17 said the Indian banking system will continue to remain resilient and stable. This was said against the backdrop of stress in the US baking system in the last one week. He further added that the central bank has taken various steps to ensure proper functioning of banking system. Read here.
Today
Ordnance Factories Day (India)
G20 meeting: Sikkim to host StartUp20
Federal Bank board to discuss fundraising proposal
PM to inaugurate Global Millets Conference in Delhi
PMs Modi, Hasina to jointly inaugurate India-Bangladesh diesel pipeline
First Bharat Gaurav tourist train to start from Hyderabad
FTII JET exam
IIIT-Allahabad convocation
Toshakhana case: Court suspends non-bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan till today
2023 All England Open Badminton Championship semifinals
WPL: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, RCB vs Gujarat Giants
Indian Super League (ISL) football final in Margao, Goa: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st ODI; South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd ODI
Premier League Football: Liverpool vs Fulham; Chelsea vs Everton
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st ODI; South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Tomorrow
Asia's largest Tulip garden in Kashmir to open
Japanese PM's 3-Day visit to India to begin: Report
AR Rahman to hold a concert in Chennai to help lightmen in film industry
2023 All England Open Badminton Championship final
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam
Formula One: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah
Premier League: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace; Brighton vs Manchester United; Manchester City vs West Ham United
La-Liga Football: Atletico Madrid vs Valencia
"In case of a correction, investors should focus on sectors/ themes which are likely to have reasonable steadiness on earnings front. We expect domestic focussed businesses (other than consumption oriented) to fare better over the medium term. Investors should watch out for opportunities in sectors such as Banking, Auto, Cement and Industrials in case of correction," Harsha Upadhyaya, President & Chief Investment Officer - Equity at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company told Moneycontrol in an interview.
Steel bars and wires manufacturer Maiden Forgings on Friday said it will launch Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise Rs 24 crore. The IPO will open on March 22 and close on March 24, Maiden Forgings said in a statement. Details here.
The Central government is planning an incentive scheme to help domestic cloud-technology companies and startups tackle the domination of Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, according to Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. This comes even as the three global giants are battling with single-digit growth in annual contract values, led by a decline in cloud spending of technology companies across key markets including the US and Europe. Read here.
The health insurance space in India seems to have hit the refresh button. Health insurance companies have launched a host of products with new or enhanced features such as additional cumulative bonus for claim-free years, worldwide coverage and insurance despite pre-existing diseases. Here’s a look at some of these features.
With a price tag of Rs 49,500, the Asus Vivobook 15 OLED brings a ton of excellent features in an affordable package. But can it cut it in a highly competitive sub-50K laptop market? Let’s find out!
