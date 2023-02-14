Market Buzz SEBI probing Hindenburg Research allegations on Adani, SC told India's markets regulator on Monday told the country's top court it was looking into the allegations made against the Adani Group by U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research in a critical report, a court filing seen by Reuters showed. Read more here.

Big Story Retail inflation surges to 6.52% in January from 5.72% in December India's headline retail inflation rate jumped to a three-month high of 6.52 percent in January from December's one-year low of 5.72 percent, data released on February 13 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. At 6.52 percent, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is significantly above the consensus estimate.

Your Money How flexi cap became the largest category in equities in 2022 The flexi cap category was introduced by the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in November 2020. These funds invest in companies across the market capitalisation spectrum, i.e. large cap, mid-cap, and small cap stocks.

Auto Renault-Nissan commit Rs 5,300 crore investments in TN, to roll out 6 new models including EVs The fresh round of investments would witness roll out of six new models between the two companies including -- two electric vehicles -- representing the two global brands, Nissan Global chief operating officer and Member, Alliance Board Ashwani Gupta said.

Tech Tattle From iPhone 14 to Samsung Galaxy S22: Here are the best smartphone deals on Flipkart this Valentine's week Flipkart recently announced its Mobile Bonanza sale with major discounts on Android and Apple handsets. The sale started last week and ends on February 15.