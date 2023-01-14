Market Buzz HDFC Bank Q3 Preview: Net profit expected to grow 14%, margins seen to be steady HDFC Bank is expected to report a 14 percent growth in net profit in the October-December quarter on the back of a 22 percent increase in net interest income, and steady margins. The average of a poll of estimates of six brokerages shows that the private sector lender is expected to report a net profit of Rs 11,754 crore in the third quarter, and a net interest income (NII) of Rs 22,427 crore. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Lohri festival

HDFC Bank, D-Mart Q3 earnings reports

Oppo A78 5G India launch

Nagaland People’s Action Committee calls for state-wide bandh

U19 Women's cricket WC to Begin Tomorrow

Mumbai Marathon

Bengaluru airport's terminal 2 to begin operations

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express to be inaugurated

Big Story RBI puts PTC Financial Services under the scanner as corporate governance issue lingers Almost a year after issues of corporate governance were highlighted in PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS) by three independent directors while resigning from the board, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tightened its grip on the company’s management and its parent. In a strongly-worded letter to the management, the central bank has asked the management of PTC India Ltd’s non-banking financial company (NBFC) – PFS – to answer some of the questions raised in the recently-conducted forensic audit. Read here.

Budget 2023 Expectations Travel industry wants industry status, tax benefits for speedy recovery After a bumpy ride in 2020 and 2021, which were severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, the travel industry has bounced back and is benefitting from the pent-up demand. While it is in recovery mode, the sector is yet to reach pre-pandemic levels and expects to benefit from the Budget 2023. While the industry is recovering from the impact of the pandemic, it is concerned about the high GST rates on flights and hotels as well as the limited support from the government, said an analyst. Read here.

Your Money Indian gold prices hit all-time high; what should be your strategy? Gold futures price in India rose to Rs 56,245 per 10 grams, surpassing the previous record of Rs 56,191 hit in August 2020, when the bullion had benefitted from the economic uncertainty due to COVID-induced lockdowns. To investors entering gold at current levels, what is expert's advice? What should investors do? Click here to read.

Tech Tattle Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: Which is the best smartphone under Rs 25,000? Xiaomi recently dropped the Redmi Note 12 series in India. The line-up included the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. It has its biggest competitor in 2023, the Realme 10 Pro Plus. Check out how the Realme 10 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G fare against each other. In this article, we compare both the phones in terms of specifications, price, and design. Read here the full Realme 10 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 12 Pro specs comparison to know which one comes out on top.