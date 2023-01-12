 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jan 12, 2023 / 06:34 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Pimco says ‘bonds are back’ with recession likely this year

Pimco says that while a recession could further challenge riskier assets like stocks, “we continue to see a strong case for investing in bonds, after yields reset higher in 2022 and with an economic downturn looking likely in 2023.” Read More

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today:


  • Last day for UPSC NDA-1, CDS-1 registration

  • Water supply to be affected in many parts of Delhi

  • PM to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Hubballi
    Tomorrow:

  • PM Modi To Flag Off World’s Longest River Cruise

  • First Cabinet meeting of new Himachal govt

  • PM Modi to hold pre-Budget meeting with economists, experts

Big Story
Rupay debit cards, low-value UPI payments get a Rs 2,600-crore Cabinet boost

The benefits of the scheme includes the "building of a robust digital payment ecosystem", and to "promote UPI Lite and UPI 123Pay as economical and user-friendly digital payment options", the government said. Read More

COVID
WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads

Countries should consider recommending that passengers wear masks on long-haul flights, given the rapid spread of the latest Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 in the United States, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Tuesday. Read More

Auto
Auto Expo 2023 Highlights: Maruti, Hyundai, JBM, and Kia unveil EV might on preview day

On the preview day of the event in Greater Noida on January 11, the vehicle exhibitors unveiled over 59 products, including both global and Indian premieres. Read More

Tech Tattle
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event announced for February 1; where to watch, what to expect

Samsung has announced that the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023 will take place on February 1. This will also be the South Korean tech giant's first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More

Tailpiece
‘Historic achievement’: Naatu Naatu’s Golden Globe win sees Twitter erupt in joy

Music composer MM Keeravani accepted the award in Los Angeles, saying he was happy the song had bagged the attention of international audience. Also in LA for the awards ceremony are SS Rajamouli and the film’s stars, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Read More