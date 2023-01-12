Market Buzz Pimco says ‘bonds are back’ with recession likely this year Pimco says that while a recession could further challenge riskier assets like stocks, “we continue to see a strong case for investing in bonds, after yields reset higher in 2022 and with an economic downturn looking likely in 2023.” Read More

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

Last day for UPSC NDA-1, CDS-1 registration



Water supply to be affected in many parts of Delhi



PM to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Hubballi

Tomorrow:



PM Modi To Flag Off World’s Longest River Cruise



First Cabinet meeting of new Himachal govt



PM Modi to hold pre-Budget meeting with economists, experts



Big Story Rupay debit cards, low-value UPI payments get a Rs 2,600-crore Cabinet boost The benefits of the scheme includes the "building of a robust digital payment ecosystem", and to "promote UPI Lite and UPI 123Pay as economical and user-friendly digital payment options", the government said. Read More

COVID WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads Countries should consider recommending that passengers wear masks on long-haul flights, given the rapid spread of the latest Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 in the United States, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Tuesday. Read More

Auto Auto Expo 2023 Highlights: Maruti, Hyundai, JBM, and Kia unveil EV might on preview day On the preview day of the event in Greater Noida on January 11, the vehicle exhibitors unveiled over 59 products, including both global and Indian premieres. Read More

Tech Tattle Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event announced for February 1; where to watch, what to expect Samsung has announced that the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023 will take place on February 1. This will also be the South Korean tech giant's first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More