Pimco says that while a recession could further challenge riskier assets like stocks, "we continue to see a strong case for investing in bonds, after yields reset higher in 2022 and with an economic downturn looking likely in 2023."
The benefits of the scheme includes the "building of a robust digital payment ecosystem", and to "promote UPI Lite and UPI 123Pay as economical and user-friendly digital payment options", the government said.
Countries should consider recommending that passengers wear masks on long-haul flights, given the rapid spread of the latest Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 in the United States, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Tuesday.
On the preview day of the event in Greater Noida on January 11, the vehicle exhibitors unveiled over 59 products, including both global and Indian premieres.
Samsung has announced that the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023 will take place on February 1. This will also be the South Korean tech giant's first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Music composer MM Keeravani accepted the award in Los Angeles, saying he was happy the song had bagged the attention of international audience. Also in LA for the awards ceremony are SS Rajamouli and the film's stars, Jr NTR and Ram Charan.
