Market Buzz Not an era of index investing, 2023 all about stock picking: Nimesh Shah, ICICI Prudential AMC Investors would have to be more mindful in choosing stocks this year vis- a-vis an index investing strategy that worked well in 2020, said Nimesh Shah, the CEO of ICICI Prudential AMC. The year could see ‘multi-asset class investing’, he says, where one would be better off investing to create wealth over the next five years. Read the full interview here.

International Kite Festival to begin in Gujarat

XAT 2023 MBA entrance exam

China to open border with Hong Kong after 3 years

China to scrap quarantine for overseas arrivals Tomorrow

Video bank fraud case: Bombay HC to pass order on plea by Kochhars seeking immediate release

Sah Polymers IPO share allotment

Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela

PM Modi to open 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore

BRS MLAs purchase case: Hearing on govt writ appeal

Tunisha Sharma death: Sheezan Khan's bail plea to be heard

Realme 10 launch in India

Big Story Air India 'peeing' incident: Court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial custody Delhi's Patiala House Court on January 7 sent Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, to 14 days of judicial custody. The Delhi Police had sought three days of police custody for him. Mishra, who has been terminated from his job in American financial services company Wells Fargo, was arrested by Delhi Police from Bengaluru last night. Read here.

Budget 2023 Expectations What do millennials and GenZ want from Union Budget 2023? Union Budget 2023 is likely to be the last full-year Budget before the 2024 general elections in the country. This gives the government the opportunity to play it out well for the youth of the country. The population of newly-added and soon-to-be-added taxpayers expects Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to focus on increased capital expenditure to provide adequate educational facilities and employment opportunities to them. Read here.

Automobile SUVs and EVs to hog the limelight at Auto Expo'23 After a hiatus of three years, the 16th edition of the Auto Expo is all set to kick off on 13th January at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. The first post-Covid auto expo will see the participation of 70 exhibitors, including 45 vehicle manufacturers from different segments. There will be 14 SUV unveils or rollouts at the expo, of which 9 will be petrol-powered and six will be EVs. As many as 30 EV manufacturers are participating in the show. Read here.

Tech Tattle Top news from the world of technology this week The Consumer Electronics Show kicked off this week with some major announcements in the world of tech. Intel, AMD, and Nvidia took centre stage showcasing the next generation of hardware that will power the gaming laptops of 2023. We’ve already seen some over the top laptops from Dell, Gigabyte, Acer, Asus, MSI, and Lenovo among others. Another highlight of the event was the new 3D laptop screen. More here.