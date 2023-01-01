Market Buzz More than 250 smallcaps gain 10-41% in the week as market bounces back Indian equity benchmarks bounced back sharply on December 30 to snap 3-week losing streak and gained over 1 percent, as relaxation of Covid restrictions by China boosted investors’ confidence in absence of any major global events. However, for the month of December both Sensex and Nifty lost 3.5 percent each. The BSE Small-cap index added 6 percent with 267 stocks giving double digit return. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

New Year 2023

Bank Locker rules to change

Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers arriving from China, 4 other countries

Industries in Delhi-NCR using unapproved fuels, including coal, to be shut down Tomorrow

SC verdict on pleas against Centre's demonetisation decision

RSS to hold 6-day national coordination meet in Goa

CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exams 2023 to begin

BCCI CAC to conduct national selection committee interviews

Big Story Govt meets to review COVID-19 status, compliance of directions issued by PM Modi The central government on December 31 held a fresh meeting with top officials and experts to review the country's COVID-19 situation and the compliance with directions issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. The meeting, chaired by P K Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister, comes in the aftermath of Modi holding a high-level review meeting on December 22 in view of the concerns raised over the Omicron BF.7 variant of coronavirus. Read here.

Your Money What happens if your mutual fund SIP gets cancelled? Systematic investment plans (SIPs) have emerged as a popular means to invest in mutual funds, especially equity funds. Many investors see their investment plans suffer when some of their SIP mandates do not go through due to insufficient funds in the bank account. The SIP mandate can get cancelled if the SIP bounces for three consecutive months. In a recent addendum issued by PGIM India Mutual Fund, the fund house made it clear that four consecutive failures of SIP due to a lack of funds in the bank account of the investor will lead to SIP cancellation. Know about SIP debit failures here.

Startup Tales PE/VC funding tanked 30% in 2022; here's how Indian startups fared this year The funds coming into Indian startups through the private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) route slowed a little over 32 percent by value in 2022, as the ecosystem witnessed a prolonged effect of the funding winter. Read about VC investments in India, most active VC investors and their bets on startups in 2022 here.

Technology Top news from the world of technology this week This week, the US FTC clamps down on MasterCard, India sets its deadline for the common charger directive, and recognizes eSports as an official sport. Also, look for the best gaming laptops to buy. And, Apple's run-in with Japan's taxation bureau and North Korea using state sponsored hackers to target South Korea policy makers. Read here.