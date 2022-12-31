Market Buzz Nifty to break its January jinx of trading in the red, optimism rules the market this time The past 20 years do not paint a great picture for the Nifty in January. It has predominantly been in the red zone with median returns for January since 2000 at -0.3 percent. However, looking at things technically, this time, things might turn out differently. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Deadline to file belated IT Returns

NIFT 2023: Application registrations to end Tomorrow

New Year 2023

Bank Locker rules to change

Negative RT-PCR report mandatory from tomorrow for flyers arriving from China, 5 other countries

Industries in Delhi-NCR using unapproved fuels, including coal, to be shut down from tomorrow

Big Story Core sectors' growth quickens to 5.4% in November India's eight core sectors grew 5.4 percent in November, quickening from 3.2 percent growth in the same month last fiscal, the commerce ministry said in a statement on December 30. The growth rate of the eight sectors during April-November 2022 was 8 percent compared to the corresponding period of the last financial year. Click here to read.

Budget 2023 Expectations Commerce Ministry seeks cut in gold import duty to push jewellery exports The commerce ministry has sought a reduction in the import duty on gold in the forthcoming budget with a view to push exports and manufacturing of the gems and jewellery sector. Read details here.

IPO Watch Sah Polymers IPO subscribed 86% on debut | 10 key things to know about the public issue Sah Polymers is the last public issue opening for subscription in December, taking the total for the month to seven initial public offerings (IPOs). The offer has received bids for 48.04 lakh shares against the IPO size of 56.1 lakh shares, that is, a subscription rate of 86 percent on December 30, the first day of bidding. Read more here.

Your Money Revised rules for safe deposit lockers, new KYC norms to buy insurance…six money changes in January to watch out for The New Year is set to usher in a string of changes that will affect your money box. From renewing your bank locker agreement to taking note of revised insurance KYC norms and mutual fund rules, here are six developments you ought to bear in mind. Read details here.