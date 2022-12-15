Market Buzz Govt to sell up to 5% stake in IRCTC via OFS; floor price set at Rs 680 per share The government will sell up to 5 percent stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) through an offer for sale (OFS). The floor price for the OFS is set at Rs 680 per share, 7.4% lower than IRCTC's closing price of Rs 734.70 on the BSE on December 14. Read here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

ISRO espionage case: Kerala HC to hear bail plea of the accused

SC to hear bail pleas of Godhra train burning case convicts

Monetary policy decisions from BoE, ECB

Moto X40 launch

FIFA WC S/F: France vs Morocco Tomorrow

Army to conduct Vijay Run-22 in commemoration of military victory over Pak in 1971 War

Sebi to auction properties of Saradha Group of Companies

Congress to mark 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra with concert in Jaipur

24x7 water supply project: Chandigarh MC to ink final pact with French govt

Singer Lucky Ali's alleged land-grabbing case to be heard

Big Story Wholesale inflation crashes to 21-month low of 5.85% in November India's wholesale inflation fell to a 21-month low of 5.85 percent in November, according to data released by the commerce ministry on December 14. At 5.85 percent, the latest Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation figure is a huge 470 basis points lower than what it was just two months ago. Read here.

Budget Expectations 2023 What the market wants to hear from finance minister on Budget day Markets and industry continue to expect a sustained momentum in major government capex to push growth, with a focus across infrastructure segments, including water, transport, power and the social sector. With the debilitating effects of lockdowns and the virus firmly behind, and tax collections handsomely beating budget estimates, markets expect the Centre to make marked progress in improving its finances. What the markets don’t want are unpleasant surprises on the tax front, especially as there are a host of other things for investors to worry about. Investors will also love to see a reduction in the effective personal income tax rate, bringing it closer to the 25 percent effective corporate tax rate. Read here.

IPO Watch Elin Electronics IPO to open on Dec 20; issue size reduced to Rs 475 crore Elin Electronics' initial public offering will open for subscription on December 20 and close on December 22. The firm will open its anchor bidding on December 19. The allotment of shares will be on December 27, credit of shares on demat account of allottees on December 29 and listing on exchanges will happen on December 30. The company has cut its IPO size to Rs 475 crore from Rs 760 crore earlier. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 300 crore. Read here.

Your Money Using personal finance management tools to plan your finances The ecosystem of payment enablers, mobile banking, and account aggregators is thriving and has created a seamless digital journey for individuals. Several applications and software tools are available to assist in monitoring your earnings, controlling your expenses, and maintaining assets. A good and robust PFM tool performs a number of tasks to enable better financial views and monitoring for its user. Read more here.