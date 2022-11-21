Market Buzz Eight of top-10 companies add Rs 42,173 crore to MCap Eight of the 10 most valued firms together added Rs 42,173.42 crore in market valuation last week, with ICICI Bank, Infosys and TCS emerging as the biggest gainers. Barring Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever Limited, rest eight firms, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC, made gains in their valuation. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Kotak Mahindra AMC Silver ETF NFO to open

FM Sitaraman to kick-start pre-Budget meetings with stakeholders

TRS MLAs poaching case: BJP's BL Santosh told to appear before SIT

Toyota Innova Hycross Global Debut

Matter to launch first electric motorcycle

FIFA WC matches: England vs Iran; Senetal vs Netherlands; USA vs Wales Tomorrow

Vedanta board to consider third interim dividend

NDTV takeover: Adani Group to launch open offer

SC to hear on case relating to order of CBI probe against former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat

FIFA WC matches: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia; Denmark vs Tunisia; Mexico vs Poland; France vs Australia

Vivo X90 series launch

Bajaj new bike launch

Big Story COP27 ends with historic compensation fund; delivers less on other issues The UN climate summit in Egypt concluded on Sunday with a landmark decision to establish a fund to address loss and damage, but the outcome on other crucial issues such as India's call for phase down of all fossil fuels reflected little progress. Read here.

Shares making D-street debut Archean Chemical, Five Star Business Finance to debut today Archean Chemical Industries and Five Star Business Finance will make their debut on November 21 after completing the IPO process. The specialty chemical company closed its public issue on November 11 and raised Rs 1,462 crore at upper end of price band of Rs 386-407 per share, while the non-banking finance company also closed its IPO on same day with mobilising around Rs 1,590 crore at Rs 474 per share. What could be listing price? Read here.

Your Money Understanding the workings of graded covers within group insurance policies Many companies offer differentiated insurance benefits for employees based on pre-set eligibility criteria. Unless the employees familiarise themselves with the rules, it is difficult to verify if the eligibility criteria have been correctly applied. Also, it is important to know when the employee would become eligible for a higher cover and the relevant qualification criteria. Here are some common types of grading criteria prevalent in the market. Read here.

Tech Tattle iQOO 11 specifications leaked iQOO recently confirmed the launch of a flagship smartphone that will use the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Now, we have major leak provided key specifications of the iQOO 11 5G. Firstly, we already know that the iQOO 11 5G will be among the first smartphones to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that was unveiled earlier this week. Additionally, reports also suggests that the iQOO 11 India launch will take place soon. Get all the details here.