Market Buzz Buccaneering traders bet Nifty rally has more legs to run on With the equity benchmarks closing in on record highs hit in October 2021, traders are building up riskier positions on the bet that the ongoing rally will sustain in the near term. Traders were seen buying call options of the Nifty 50 index in deep out-of-money strike prices (where the underlying price is below the price set at which it is to be traded later), which are riskier than buying call options of strike prices closer to the current level of the index. Read here.

Big Story IIP grows 3.1% in September, beats expectations India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose to 3.1 percent in September, data released on November 11 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. At 3.1 percent, the latest IIP growth figure is above consensus estimates. A Moneycontrol poll of 14 economists had predicted IIP growth may rise to 2.3 percent in September. Read here.

Your Money Turning 18? Make your 'pocket money' grow with you If you have already turned 18, you may have saved some pocket money over the years. While it’s good to have a bank account and stash your cash there, Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of India’s largest stock broking house Zerodha, advises against letting your money sleep in your bank account. Read more here.

IPO Watch DCX Systems shares close with 49% gains on debut Electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses manufacturer DCX Systems had a stellar performance on its debut, rising 49 percent on November 11, backed by healthy market conditions. Read here.

Tech Tattle Realme 10 Pro+ design teased, 10 Pro spotted The Realme 10 series is launching in China next week. The Chinese smartphone maker has already teased several details about the Realme 10 Pro+. The most recent teaser reveals the design and some specifications of the smartphone. And, while the company hasn’t provided any details about the The Realme 10 Pro model, it was recently leaked on China Telecom. Here's a quick look at the upcoming phones's design, specifications, camera features and everything we know so far.