Market Buzz How to trade the Options during corporate earnings season? Corporate earnings is an event that comes along every quarter. While this development does change stock price expectation, it also is a source of volatility due to the change in performance of the company declaring the result. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

PM Modi to launch digital banking units in 75 districts

Last day for GATE 2023 registration with late fee

Delhi Half Marathon 2022 to be held Tomorrow:

Last day for NEET UG Counselling 2022

Motorola Moto E22s launches in India

Delhi HC to have it's own citation system for judgements

Big Story Exclusive | 7 sectors may get Rs 35,000 crore in the next round of PLI Seven sectors, including bicycles, leather & footwear, toys and containers, may get Rs 35,000 crore under the next round of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, sources have said. The proposal is at the final stage and will be sent to the Cabinet soon, sources added. Read more here.

Health India reports 2,430 new COVID-19 cases With 2,430 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,46,26,427, while the active cases have increased to 26,618, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. Read more here.

Your Money Rethinking your medical cover at the time of renewal is a healthy habit As an element of stability amid uncertain events, health insurance has taken its rightful place as an essential part of financial planning for every household. The next important step in this evolutionary process is to ensure that one has the best-fit health plan. Read more here.

Tech Tattle After Twitter, WhatsApp testing 'edit' feature for messages Messaging platforms seem to be getting into "edit" mode. WhatsApp is reportedly testing a way to let users edit messages after they have been sent. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform will allow a message to be edited up to 15 minutes after it has been sent. Read more here.