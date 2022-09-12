Market Buzz FPIs infuse Rs 5,600 crore in Indian equities in September so far Foreign investors have pumped in close to Rs 5,600 crore into the domestic equity markets in this month so far on expected growth in consumer spending in festive season and better macro fundamentals compared to other emerging markets. This comes following a net investment of staggering Rs 51,200 crore in August and nearly Rs 5,000 crore in July, data with depositories showed. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today PM Modi to inaugurate World Dairy Summit 2022

Supreme Court to hear pleas against CAA

Hijab ban in Karnataka: SC hearing

Mathura temple case: Local court hearing

Amendment to BCCI constitution: Supreme Court to hear

Apple to release iOS 16 and watchOS 9

Huge asteroid named expected to zoom past Earth Tomorrow Gyanvapi issue: Muslim side to present reply

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion launch in India

SC to hear Lavalin case

Realme Narzo 50i Prime India launch in India

Ferrari Purosangue SUV to be revealed

Big Story Finance ministry mulls changes in insurance laws The finance ministry is contemplating changes in insurance laws, including reduction in minimum capital requirement, with a view to increasing the insurance penetration in the country. Read here to know more.

Your Money Poof! Did you know that your income-tax benefits can be reversed too? “Deductions come with certain conditions. One can claim these when specified conditions are fulfilled, failing which the entire deduction amount claimed in the previous year will be considered as income for the next financial year,” says Abhishek Soni, CEO and co-founder, Tax2Win, an online financial planning consultancy. Read more on this here.

Automobile Will Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV have enough firepower to combat Tata Motors' e-Nexon? During a XUV400 post-unveil Q&A session, when M&M was quizzed on the probable sales target, tentative price points for XUV400 and whether it will be able to outsell Tata Nexon in the future, he maintained, “This is more like a category creator rather than competing with any model. We are open to several price points. But we will reveal the final prices once we garner enough feedback from the market.” Read more here.

Tech Tattle Oppo F21s Pro launching in India soon with the segment's first Microlens Oppo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its F series in India. The Oppo F21s Pro is arriving in India soon, although no official launch date has been provided. While Oppo is still keeping details of the phone under wraps, the smartphone maker does say that the Oppo F21s Pro will feature the segment’s first “Microlens Camera”. Here is what we know.