Foreign investors have pumped in close to Rs 5,600 crore into the domestic equity markets in this month so far on expected growth in consumer spending in festive season and better macro fundamentals compared to other emerging markets. This comes following a net investment of staggering Rs 51,200 crore in August and nearly Rs 5,000 crore in July, data with depositories showed. Read more here.
Today PM Modi to inaugurate World Dairy Summit 2022
Tomorrow Gyanvapi issue: Muslim side to present reply
Supreme Court to hear pleas against CAA
Hijab ban in Karnataka: SC hearing
Mathura temple case: Local court hearing
Amendment to BCCI constitution: Supreme Court to hear
Apple to release iOS 16 and watchOS 9
Huge asteroid named expected to zoom past Earth
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion launch in India
SC to hear Lavalin case
Realme Narzo 50i Prime India launch in India
Ferrari Purosangue SUV to be revealed
Today
Tomorrow
The finance ministry is contemplating changes in insurance laws, including reduction in minimum capital requirement, with a view to increasing the insurance penetration in the country. Read here to know more.
“Deductions come with certain conditions. One can claim these when specified conditions are fulfilled, failing which the entire deduction amount claimed in the previous year will be considered as income for the next financial year,” says Abhishek Soni, CEO and co-founder, Tax2Win, an online financial planning consultancy. Read more on this here.
During a XUV400 post-unveil Q&A session, when M&M was quizzed on the probable sales target, tentative price points for XUV400 and whether it will be able to outsell Tata Nexon in the future, he maintained, “This is more like a category creator rather than competing with any model. We are open to several price points. But we will reveal the final prices once we garner enough feedback from the market.” Read more here.
Oppo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its F series in India. The Oppo F21s Pro is arriving in India soon, although no official launch date has been provided. While Oppo is still keeping details of the phone under wraps, the smartphone maker does say that the Oppo F21s Pro will feature the segment’s first “Microlens Camera”. Here is what we know.
The lives of Bollywood star lookalikes like Walde, Kishore Bhanushali, who is known as Junior Dev Anand, Firoz Khan, called Junior Amitabh Bachchan, and others are the subject of a new documentary, Urf (a.k.a.), directed by Delhi-based filmmaker Geetika Narang Abbasi. The new documentary on the star imitation phenomenon in Hindi cinema explores the loss of identity and ambition to be someone else. Read more here.
