The US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on August 26 said that halting inflation is now primary, in stark contrast to his speech last year, where he called inflation transitory and worried about monetary tightening hurting economic activity. Powell said that the monetary authority will continue its interest rate hike even if it means “some pain” to the economy. Market experts in India said that the US economic data will need to be watched closely from now on. Aishvarya Dadheech, Fund Manager, Ambit Asset Management, sees a rate hike of 75 bps in the September meet. Read here.
Farooq Abdullah to present in court over JKCA scam
Money laundering case: Satyendar Jain's judicial custody to end
Princess Diana’s Ford Escort RS2 Turbo to be auctioned
Asia Cup 2022 to begin in the UAE Tomorrow Noida Supertech twin towers demolition
PM to inaugurate ceremony commemorating Suzuki's 40 years in India
Schedule to elect Congress chief likely
JEE (Advanced) 2022 to be held
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Indian economy will grow at 7.4 per cent in this fiscal and continue at the same level in the next fiscal as well. Read more here.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Indian economy will grow at 7.4 per cent in this fiscal and continue at the same level in the next fiscal as well. Read more here.
A career in sports, arts, music or culture can bring fame and money for your child. But competition is tough, the money doesn’t come fast and swift, and the success rate is low. Make sure you budget for your child’s expenses and know when to draw the line. Read more here.
A career in sports, arts, music or culture can bring fame and money for your child. But competition is tough, the money doesn’t come fast and swift, and the success rate is low. Make sure you budget for your child’s expenses and know when to draw the line. Read more here.
Italian automaker Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A, which had earlier announced that 2022 will be its penultimate year for churning out pure petrol-powered supercars and super SUVs, is on course to hybridise its entire range for the global markets from next year. Read here.
Italian automaker Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A, which had earlier announced that 2022 will be its penultimate year for churning out pure petrol-powered supercars and super SUVs, is on course to hybridise its entire range for the global markets from next year. Read here.
Asus has announced six new laptops for the Indian market. All of them feature OLED displays and run on Intel's 12th Gen Core processors. The series includes the ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED, Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, and Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, and Vivobook Pro 15 OLED. Know more details here.
Asus has announced six new laptops for the Indian market. All of them feature OLED displays and run on Intel's 12th Gen Core processors. The series includes the ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED, Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, and Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, and Vivobook Pro 15 OLED. Know more details here.
Puri Jagannadh’s film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda playing the eponymous mixed martial arts genius, is an example of how cringe-worthy big Bollywood can get to resuscitate ticket sales. This attempt is out-and-out a lost case of such desperation, writes the reviewer. More on this, read here.
Puri Jagannadh’s film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda playing the eponymous mixed martial arts genius, is an example of how cringe-worthy big Bollywood can get to resuscitate ticket sales. This attempt is out-and-out a lost case of such desperation, writes the reviewer. More on this, read here.