Market Buzz Fed’s inflation stand was expected, could mean 75 bps rate hike next: Experts The US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on August 26 said that halting inflation is now primary, in stark contrast to his speech last year, where he called inflation transitory and worried about monetary tightening hurting economic activity. Powell said that the monetary authority will continue its interest rate hike even if it means “some pain” to the economy. Market experts in India said that the US economic data will need to be watched closely from now on. Aishvarya Dadheech, Fund Manager, Ambit Asset Management, sees a rate hike of 75 bps in the September meet. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today Justice U U Lalit to take charge as CJI

Farooq Abdullah to present in court over JKCA scam

Money laundering case: Satyendar Jain's judicial custody to end

Princess Diana’s Ford Escort RS2 Turbo to be auctioned

Asia Cup 2022 to begin in the UAE Tomorrow Noida Supertech twin towers demolition

PM to inaugurate ceremony commemorating Suzuki's 40 years in India

Schedule to elect Congress chief likely

JEE (Advanced) 2022 to be held Justice U U Lalit to take charge as CJIFarooq Abdullah to present in court over JKCA scamMoney laundering case: Satyendar Jain's judicial custody to endPrincess Diana’s Ford Escort RS2 Turbo to be auctionedAsia Cup 2022 to begin in the UAENoida Supertech twin towers demolitionPM to inaugurate ceremony commemorating Suzuki's 40 years in IndiaSchedule to elect Congress chief likelyJEE (Advanced) 2022 to be held

Big Story FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on India’s growth outlook in FY23 and FY24 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Indian economy will grow at 7.4 per cent in this fiscal and continue at the same level in the next fiscal as well. Read more here.

Your Money See the next Neeraj Chopra, Mithali Raj, Allu Arjun in your kid? Get your finances in order first A career in sports, arts, music or culture can bring fame and money for your child. But competition is tough, the money doesn’t come fast and swift, and the success rate is low. Make sure you budget for your child’s expenses and know when to draw the line. Read more here.

Automobile Lamborghini India on course to hybridise its entire portfolio from next year Italian automaker Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A, which had earlier announced that 2022 will be its penultimate year for churning out pure petrol-powered supercars and super SUVs, is on course to hybridise its entire range for the global markets from next year. Read here.

Tech Tattle Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED laptop series launched in India Asus has announced six new laptops for the Indian market. All of them feature OLED displays and run on Intel's 12th Gen Core processors. The series includes the ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED, Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, and Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, and Vivobook Pro 15 OLED. Know more details here.