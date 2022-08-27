 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness
Moneycontrol News
Aug 27, 2022 / 06:01 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Fed’s inflation stand was expected, could mean 75 bps rate hike next: Experts

The US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on August 26 said that halting inflation is now primary, in stark contrast to his speech last year, where he called inflation transitory and worried about monetary tightening hurting economic activity. Powell said that the monetary authority will continue its interest rate hike even if it means “some pain” to the economy. Market experts in India said that the US economic data will need to be watched closely from now on. Aishvarya Dadheech, Fund Manager, Ambit Asset Management, sees a rate hike of 75 bps in the September meet. Read here.

Watch out
Take a look at these key events
Today Justice U U Lalit to take charge as CJI
Farooq Abdullah to present in court over JKCA scam
Money laundering case: Satyendar Jain's judicial custody to end
Princess Diana’s Ford Escort RS2 Turbo to be auctioned
Asia Cup 2022 to begin in the UAE Tomorrow Noida Supertech twin towers demolition
PM to inaugurate ceremony commemorating Suzuki's 40 years in India
Schedule to elect Congress chief likely
JEE (Advanced) 2022 to be held

Big Story
FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on India’s growth outlook in FY23 and FY24

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Indian economy will grow at 7.4 per cent in this fiscal and continue at the same level in the next fiscal as well. Read more here.

Your Money
See the next Neeraj Chopra, Mithali Raj, Allu Arjun in your kid? Get your finances in order first

A career in sports, arts, music or culture can bring fame and money for your child. But competition is tough, the money doesn’t come fast and swift, and the success rate is low. Make sure you budget for your child’s expenses and know when to draw the line. Read more here.

Automobile
Lamborghini India on course to hybridise its entire portfolio from next year

Italian automaker Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A, which had earlier announced that 2022 will be its penultimate year for churning out pure petrol-powered supercars and super SUVs, is on course to hybridise its entire range for the global markets from next year. Read here.

Tech Tattle
Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED laptop series launched in India

Asus has announced six new laptops for the Indian market. All of them feature OLED displays and run on Intel's 12th Gen Core processors. The series includes the ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED, Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, and Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, and Vivobook Pro 15 OLED. Know more details here.

Entertainment
Liger review | All roar, no bite

Puri Jagannadh’s film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda playing the eponymous mixed martial arts genius, is an example of how cringe-worthy big Bollywood can get to resuscitate ticket sales. This attempt is out-and-out a lost case of such desperation, writes the reviewer. More on this, read here.

next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.