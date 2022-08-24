Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, 17,350 is the level to watch Market Buzz The Nifty index closed above 17,500 by taking support at 17,350. Experts said if it respects the support in the coming sessions and closes above 17,710, the low of August 19, then the upward journey will continue. Read more here.

Take a look at these key events Watch out Today PM Narendra Modi inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Mohali

Nitish Kumar to prove majority in Bihar Assembly

Nawab Malik’s bail plea to be heard in money laundering case

Cattle smuggling case: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's CBI custody to end

Yes Bank to convene shareholders’ meet to seek nod for Rs 8,900 crore fund raise plan

Former Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to the country

Ukraine to mark its Independence day

DreamFolks' IPO opens

Mercedes-Benz India launch EQS 53 AMG Tomorrow Sebi to auction properties of Sumangal Industries and GSHP Realtech Ltd

Supreme Court to hear bail plea of Teesta Setalvad

Gotabaya Rajapaksa Applies to return to Colombo

iQOO Z6 launching with 80W fast charging

Vivo V25 5G to be launched

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launching in India

NDTV's disclosure to stock exchanges on VCPL's move to acquire 29% in media group Big Story New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on August 23 said there was no consent from its founders for the exercise of rights by Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL) to acquire 99.50 percent control of RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd (RRPRH), the promoter company that holds 29.18 percent stake in the media group. The rights were "executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders", the company informed the stock exchanges. Read here to know more.

Avoiding portfolio overlap while investing in mutual funds Your Money ‘Portfolio diversification’ as a concept is transferred from one person to another but is hardly consumed by anyone. The reason is not that people do not understand its importance; rather, they don’t know the exact math behind it. Know the right approach to diversifying here.

DreamFolks Services IPO | 10 key things to know before you subscribe to the issue IPO Watch DreamFolks Services is the second initial public offering to be launched in August, especially after revival in the secondary market sentiment. Syrma SGS Technology closed its public issue last week. Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing public issue.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 first impression Tech Tattle The Galaxy Z Fold 4 arrived at its latest Unpacked event. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold has some small improvements and hardware upgrades over its predecessor. Know the top specs, features, India price, variant wise pricing and everything else to know here.