The Nifty index closed above 17,500 by taking support at 17,350. Experts said if it respects the support in the coming sessions and closes above 17,710, the low of August 19, then the upward journey will continue. Read more here.
Today
PM Narendra Modi inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Mohali
Nitish Kumar to prove majority in Bihar Assembly
Nawab Malik’s bail plea to be heard in money laundering case
Cattle smuggling case: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's CBI custody to end
Yes Bank to convene shareholders’ meet to seek nod for Rs 8,900 crore fund raise plan
Former Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to the country
Ukraine to mark its Independence day
DreamFolks' IPO opens
Mercedes-Benz India launch EQS 53 AMG Tomorrow Sebi to auction properties of Sumangal Industries and GSHP Realtech Ltd
Supreme Court to hear bail plea of Teesta Setalvad
Gotabaya Rajapaksa Applies to return to Colombo
iQOO Z6 launching with 80W fast charging
Vivo V25 5G to be launched
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launching in India
New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on August 23 said there was no consent from its founders for the exercise of rights by Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL) to acquire 99.50 percent control of RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd (RRPRH), the promoter company that holds 29.18 percent stake in the media group. The rights were "executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders", the company informed the stock exchanges. Read here to know more.
‘Portfolio diversification’ as a concept is transferred from one person to another but is hardly consumed by anyone. The reason is not that people do not understand its importance; rather, they don’t know the exact math behind it. Know the right approach to diversifying here.
DreamFolks Services is the second initial public offering to be launched in August, especially after revival in the secondary market sentiment. Syrma SGS Technology closed its public issue last week. Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing public issue.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 arrived at its latest Unpacked event. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold has some small improvements and hardware upgrades over its predecessor. Know the top specs, features, India price, variant wise pricing and everything else to know here.
Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of Aditya Birla Group, revealed his favourite IIT Bombay joke while addressing students at the institute’s 60th convocation ceremony. More on this here.
