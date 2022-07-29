FIIs pulled out over $29 billion in the last 10 months of sustained selling of Indian equities. But, the tide turned in July, with the foreign investors turning net buyers. Are FII outflows bottoming out? When read along with other signals on FII sentiment towards emerging markets, it could indicate that, according to a BofA report. Read here.
Today
India's Fiscal Deficit
Japan unemployment, CPI, retail sales (Month-end data)
Eurozone CPI and GDP
Indian companies' Earnings: Ashok Leyland, Cipla, GMR Infra, Godrej Agro, HDFC, IOC
Overseas companies' Earnings: Exxon Mobil Q2, Chevron Q2, AstraZeneca H1, Proctor & Gamble Q4
PM Modi to attend 42nd Convocation of Anna University
PM Modi to open international bullion exchange at GIFT City, Gandhinagar
Aarey forest: SC agrees to hear plea against tree felling
Moose Wala killing: Police remand of 3 accused ends
Asteroid 2016 CZ31 239 metres high to make a close approach to Earth
Infinix Smart 6 Plus India launch Tomorrow IIT Gandhinagar's 11th Convocation
PM Modi to interact with Visakhapatnam power beneficiaries
Biography of Prof U R Rao to be released
World Day Against Trafficking


The US economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9 percent annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession. The decline that the Commerce Department reported Thursday in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6 percent annual drop from January through March. Read more here.
The auto sector category has raced to the top of the mutual fund return charts over the last 12 months. We look at the top picks added by schemes in the category recently. Read.
Traditionally, women have invested in gold and silver. But younger women are shifting towards digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, or digital gold and silver as they see these assets outperforming traditional investment options. Read here.
The Redmi 10A Sport, which was launched in India on July 28, is a budget smartphone that features a MediaTek chipset, an IPS display, a large battery, and the latest Android 12 software. Top specs, features, India price, and everything else to know here.
Even cancer could did not deter a Lucknow student from scoring excellent marks in Class 12 exams. The student, Pramita Tiwari, passed the CISCE exams with a score of 97.75 percent. Pramita studied while in hospital for chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant. Read more here.
