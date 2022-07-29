Market Buzz Foreign funds flow turns positive in July after 10 months. Have outflows bottomed out? FIIs pulled out over $29 billion in the last 10 months of sustained selling of Indian equities. But, the tide turned in July, with the foreign investors turning net buyers. Are FII outflows bottoming out? When read along with other signals on FII sentiment towards emerging markets, it could indicate that, according to a BofA report. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today India's Fiscal Deficit

Japan unemployment, CPI, retail sales (Month-end data)

Eurozone CPI and GDP

Indian companies' Earnings: Ashok Leyland, Cipla, GMR Infra, Godrej Agro, HDFC, IOC

Overseas companies' Earnings: Exxon Mobil Q2, Chevron Q2, AstraZeneca H1, Proctor & Gamble Q4

PM Modi to attend 42nd Convocation of Anna University

PM Modi to open international bullion exchange at GIFT City, Gandhinagar

Aarey forest: SC agrees to hear plea against tree felling

Moose Wala killing: Police remand of 3 accused ends

Asteroid 2016 CZ31 239 metres high to make a close approach to Earth

Infinix Smart 6 Plus India launch Tomorrow IIT Gandhinagar's 11th Convocation

PM Modi to interact with Visakhapatnam power beneficiaries

Biography of Prof U R Rao to be released

World Day Against Trafficking

Big Story US economy shrinks 0.9% last quarter, its 2nd straight drop The US economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9 percent annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession. The decline that the Commerce Department reported Thursday in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6 percent annual drop from January through March. Read more here.

Your Money Here are the top auto stocks loaded into mutual fund tanks recently The auto sector category has raced to the top of the mutual fund return charts over the last 12 months. We look at the top picks added by schemes in the category recently. Read.

Cypto talk Crypto exchanges see a surge in women investors Traditionally, women have invested in gold and silver. But younger women are shifting towards digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, or digital gold and silver as they see these assets outperforming traditional investment options. Read here.

Tech Tattle Redmi 10A Sport launched in India with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery The Redmi 10A Sport, which was launched in India on July 28, is a budget smartphone that features a MediaTek chipset, an IPS display, a large battery, and the latest Android 12 software. Top specs, features, India price, and everything else to know here.