Market Buzz Long-short funds safe investment option in uncertain times: Experts Given the macro-driven situation and a fragile environment that we are walking into, the need for a risk-adjusted strategy could have never been greater. Long-short funds provide the right investment option in the current scenario, feel experts. Read more on this here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Vice Presidential Polls: Margaret Alva to file her nomination

First hearing in Twitter lawsuits against Elon Musk

Ather Energy to unveil new generation 450X electric scooter

iQOO 10 Pro launch Tomorrow

SC to hear pleas of the two Shiv Sena camps

PM Modi to interact with CWG-bound athletes

SC to UP police on Zubair: No 'precipitative steps' against scribe

Sri Lankan President election

Redmi K50i India launch

Big Story 5G spectrum auction: Reliance Jio submits highest EMD at Rs 14,000 crore Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has submitted an earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 14,000 crore, the highest for any telecom company, for the upcoming 5G spectrum auction. Bharti Airtel, one of the prime competitors of Jio, has submitted an EMD of Rs 5,500 crore. Read here to know more

Your Money In volatile markets, dividend yield funds may be better than stocks When markets turn volatile, dividend yield stocks—those that pay shareholders a share of the profit earned—or mutual fund schemes that invest in such stocks turn popular. How to go about investing in dividend yield stocks, and what it means and why investors are so keen to invest in them. Read here.

Crypto caution How to prevent the rug being pulled from under you With many new blockchain projects and allied crypto tokens launched regularly, crypto investors can avoid getting conned by heeding a few warning signs. Read more here.

Tech Tattle M2 powered MacBook Pros could arrive this autumn Apple is planning to refresh its MacBook Pro line-up with its new M2 chipset as early as this autumn. The design will likely remain the same as last year, but the major focus will be on the M2 versions of Apple's M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. For more on this, read here.