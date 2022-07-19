Given the macro-driven situation and a fragile environment that we are walking into, the need for a risk-adjusted strategy could have never been greater. Long-short funds provide the right investment option in the current scenario, feel experts. Read more on this here.
Today
Vice Presidential Polls: Margaret Alva to file her nomination
First hearing in Twitter lawsuits against Elon Musk
Ather Energy to unveil new generation 450X electric scooter
iQOO 10 Pro launch Tomorrow
SC to hear pleas of the two Shiv Sena camps
PM Modi to interact with CWG-bound athletes
SC to UP police on Zubair: No 'precipitative steps' against scribe
Sri Lankan President election
Redmi K50i India launch
Today
Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has submitted an earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 14,000 crore, the highest for any telecom company, for the upcoming 5G spectrum auction. Bharti Airtel, one of the prime competitors of Jio, has submitted an EMD of Rs 5,500 crore. Read here to know more
Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has submitted an earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 14,000 crore, the highest for any telecom company, for the upcoming 5G spectrum auction. Bharti Airtel, one of the prime competitors of Jio, has submitted an EMD of Rs 5,500 crore. Read here to know more
When markets turn volatile, dividend yield stocks—those that pay shareholders a share of the profit earned—or mutual fund schemes that invest in such stocks turn popular. How to go about investing in dividend yield stocks, and what it means and why investors are so keen to invest in them. Read here.
When markets turn volatile, dividend yield stocks—those that pay shareholders a share of the profit earned—or mutual fund schemes that invest in such stocks turn popular. How to go about investing in dividend yield stocks, and what it means and why investors are so keen to invest in them. Read here.
With many new blockchain projects and allied crypto tokens launched regularly, crypto investors can avoid getting conned by heeding a few warning signs. Read more here.
With many new blockchain projects and allied crypto tokens launched regularly, crypto investors can avoid getting conned by heeding a few warning signs. Read more here.
Apple is planning to refresh its MacBook Pro line-up with its new M2 chipset as early as this autumn. The design will likely remain the same as last year, but the major focus will be on the M2 versions of Apple's M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. For more on this, read here.
Apple is planning to refresh its MacBook Pro line-up with its new M2 chipset as early as this autumn. The design will likely remain the same as last year, but the major focus will be on the M2 versions of Apple's M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. For more on this, read here.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has several high-profile donors but veteran investor Warren Buffett has been particularly generous. The latest donation worth $3.1 billion came in June. Read more here.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has several high-profile donors but veteran investor Warren Buffett has been particularly generous. The latest donation worth $3.1 billion came in June. Read more here.