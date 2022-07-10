Market Buzz Market gains 3% in week on falling commodity prices, shrinking FIIs selling Indian stocks witnessed buying interest during the week ended July 8 supported by positive cues from global peers, declining FII selling, falling commodities and crude oil prices. However, depreciation in Indian rupee remained a concern for investors. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Eid al-Adha 2022 (Bakrid) in India

PM to address Natural Farming Conclave

NEET UG Admit Card 2022 likely to be released

CUET PG 2022: NTA extends registration deadline till today Tomorrow

Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case: Court hearing

SC to pronounce order in contempt case against Vijay Mallya

SC verdict on Abu Salem plea challenging life term

Big Story Adani to use 5G spectrum for all its private businesses, will not enter consumer mobility The Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, announced on July 9 that it has entered the competition for telecom spectrum, but its intention is not to be in the consumer mobility space. Read here to know more

Your Money Cashless health insurance may not work in case of emergency hospitalisations The two impediments here are getting a preauthorisation from the insurance company takes 6-24 hours, without which the cashless claim does not kick in, and the insurance desk at the hospital handling the claim is usually open for 12 hours and may remain closed on holidays. Read for more here.

Automobile India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door variant finally spied testing in Europe Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been one of the most awaited SUVs since the Gypsy was discontinued for public use. The 3-door vehicle is already on sale internationally, but proof of the 5-door version is finally here.

Tech Tattle Apple iPhone 14 series case design leaks Apple is expected to launch four iPhone 14 models later this year in September or possibly October. The iPhone 13 series currently consists of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, Apple is expected to ditch the mini version and go with a larger Plus model. The cases for the four iPhone 14 models were recently leaked. Check out here.