Market Buzz Global investors turn sellers in equity funds on recession fears Global equity funds faced outflows in the week to June 29, as recession fears crept higher, with major central banks looking keen to raise interest rates further to tame soaring inflation. According to Refinitiv Lipper, investors disposed of a net $20.79 billion worth of global bond funds in a fourth straight week of net selling. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said this week that there was a risk the US central bank's interest rate hikes could slow the economy too much, but the bigger risk was persistent inflation. Read here to know more.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today PM Modi to arrive in Hyderabad for BJP national executive meeting

Journalist Mohammed Zubair's police custody extended till tomorrow Tomorrow Special two-day session of Maharashtra Assembly from tomorrow

PM Modi to address public meeting in Hyderabad

Big Story 'These are extraordinary times': FM Sitharaman on windfall tax on oil producers, fuel exports Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has defended the government's move to impose a windfall tax on oil producers and levy a special additional cess on the export of fuel products, saying the current situation is "extraordinary". Read here to know more

Your Money 6 important money matters that need your attention this July Whether you’re an investor in a mutual fund or a cryptomaniac or an income-tax payer, there are a number of important money changes that will affect your money box in July. Read on to find out what they are.

Crypto Tax News What NFTs qualify as virtual digital assets? The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) under the revenue department of the Ministry of Finance said that only those NFT trades that do not include a parallel sale of an underlying physical asset will attract the tax rates specified for virtual digital assets (VDAs). CBDT also clarified that gift cards, vouchers, mileage points, reward points, and loyalty cards are not VDAs and will not be taxed. Read more.

Tech Tattle OnePlus Nord 2T launched in India: Review in five minutes The OnePlus Nord 2T has officially been unveiled in India. The OnePlus Nord 2T is a minor upgrade over the OnePlus Nord 2 as opposed to a full-blown successor. Details about the specifications and price here.