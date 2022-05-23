Market Buzz Markets may face volatility amid derivatives expiry; global trends & FII trading key: Experts Global factors and trading activity of foreign institutional investors are expected to guide domestic market sentiments this week, while equity benchmarks may face volatility amid monthly derivatives expiry, analysts said. More here.

Indian representation at WEF 2022, Davos: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, AP CM; Salil S Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys; Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs; Thierry Delaporte, CEO & MD, Wipro; Aaditya Thackeray, Cabinet Minister of Tourism, Environment & Climate Change, Maharashtra; Samir Saran, President, Observer Research Foundation (ORF); Chander Prakash Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra; K T Rama Rao, Minister of Information Technology, Industries, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Telangana; Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog; Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals; Sheela Patel, Director, Society for the Promotion of Area Resource Centres and Ashraf Patel, Co-Founder, Pravah and ComMutiny

Varanasi court to hear Gyanvapi case

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will embark on a visit to China Tomorrow:

PM Modi to attend Quad meet in Tokyo; to hold talks with Joe Biden

Economic crisis: Talks between Sri Lanka, IMF to conclude

Indian Premier League 2022 Playoffs to begin

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 launch scheduled

Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus to be launched

Big Story India@Davos: More investments, less conflicts, pandemic-ready infra on leaders' minds With nearly 100 CEOs and over a ten government leaders in Davos for an annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, the Indian contingent at this Swiss ski resort town is brimming with confidence when it comes to share their story of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and attracting more investments.

Monkeypox Scare Monkeypox spreads in Europe, Israel reports first case: 5 latest developments Viral disease monkeypox is quickly spreading around the world - creating concern as countries are still combating coronavirus.

Mutual Funds News Mutual funds collect Rs 1.08 lakh cr via 176 NFOs in FY22 on retail investors' interest Riding on intense retail investors' interest and a sharp rally in equity markets, asset management companies (AMCs) launched 176 new fund offerings (NFOs) in 2021-22, garnering a whopping Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

Tech Tattle From Redmi Note 11 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 The sub-20K smartphone space is one of the most competitive segments in India. Competition in this space comes from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, Infinix, and more.