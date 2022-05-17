Market Buzz Wall Street falls as growth stocks, glum China data weigh Wall Street's main indices fell on Monday as downbeat data out of China added to worries about a global economic slowdown against the backdrop of aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

LIC IPO listing

Mumbai Cricket Association emergent meeting

Indian Navy to launch two frontline warships

Indian embassy in Ukraine to resume operations out of Kyiv Tomorrow:

Delhi Police summons Rajasthan minister's son in Rape case.

Real TechLife Watch SZ100 launch

Commerce Ministry to hold inter-ministerial consultations

Vivo X80, Vivo X80 pro launch in India

Big Story LIC listing tomorrow, what should investors do with the stock after it lists? Life Insurance Corporation of India will make its debut on the stock markets on Tuesday, after a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) that attracted overwhelming investor response and raised Rs.21,000 crore for the government. More here

Coronavirus Check Delhi logs 377 cases, 1 more death in a day Delhi on Monday reported 377 new Covid cases and one more death, while the positivity rate stood at 3.37 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. The capital had on Sunday logged 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 per cent and three deaths. The city had on Saturday seen 673 Covid cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months. More here

Tech Tattle OnePlus rolls out stable Oxygen OS 12 with Android 12 for Nord users

The Android 12 update for first generation OnePlus Nord users is now rolling out. The Oxygen OS 12 update will make significant changes to the user experience, bringing it more in line with Oppo's ColorOS. More here

Auto Renault approves sale of its Russian assets French carmaker Renault says it is selling its Russian branch to Moscow City and its stake in Russian company Avtovaz to a local state-owned institute. Renault said Monday its board of directors approved the deal to sell its 67.69% stake in Avtovaz, the company making Lada, to NAMI, the scientific research automobile and automotive engine institute of the Russian Federation. More here