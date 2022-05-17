Wall Street's main indices fell on Monday as downbeat data out of China added to worries about a global economic slowdown against the backdrop of aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve. More here
Today:
LIC IPO listing
Mumbai Cricket Association emergent meeting
Indian Navy to launch two frontline warships
Indian embassy in Ukraine to resume operations out of Kyiv Tomorrow:
Delhi Police summons Rajasthan minister's son in Rape case.
Real TechLife Watch SZ100 launch
Commerce Ministry to hold inter-ministerial consultations
Vivo X80, Vivo X80 pro launch in India
Life Insurance Corporation of India will make its debut on the stock markets on Tuesday, after a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) that attracted overwhelming investor response and raised Rs.21,000 crore for the government. More here
Delhi on Monday reported 377 new Covid cases and one more death, while the positivity rate stood at 3.37 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. The capital had on Sunday logged 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 per cent and three deaths. The city had on Saturday seen 673 Covid cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months. More here
The Android 12 update for first generation OnePlus Nord users is now rolling out. The Oxygen OS 12 update will make significant changes to the user experience, bringing it more in line with Oppo's ColorOS. More here
French carmaker Renault says it is selling its Russian branch to Moscow City and its stake in Russian company Avtovaz to a local state-owned institute. Renault said Monday its board of directors approved the deal to sell its 67.69% stake in Avtovaz, the company making Lada, to NAMI, the scientific research automobile and automotive engine institute of the Russian Federation. More here
Amul just introduced a new variant of its Isabcool ice cream and netizens are just discovering that it has Isabgol, a common laxative used in Indian households. While a few felt that they would like to try it, many were repelled by the idea of an ice cream fortified with laxative. A Twitter user posted an ad for the product. More here
