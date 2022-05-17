 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
May 17, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Wall Street falls as growth stocks, glum China data weigh

Wall Street's main indices fell on Monday as downbeat data out of China added to worries about a global economic slowdown against the backdrop of aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
LIC IPO listing
Mumbai Cricket Association emergent meeting
Indian Navy to launch two frontline warships
Indian embassy in Ukraine to resume operations out of Kyiv Tomorrow:
Delhi Police summons Rajasthan minister's son in Rape case.
Real TechLife Watch SZ100 launch
Commerce Ministry to hold inter-ministerial consultations
Vivo X80, Vivo X80 pro launch in India

Big Story
LIC listing tomorrow, what should investors do with the stock after it lists?

Life Insurance Corporation of India will make its debut on the stock markets on Tuesday, after a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) that attracted overwhelming investor response and raised Rs.21,000 crore for the government. More here

Coronavirus Check
Delhi logs 377 cases, 1 more death in a day

Delhi on Monday reported 377 new Covid cases and one more death, while the positivity rate stood at 3.37 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. The capital had on Sunday logged 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 per cent and three deaths. The city had on Saturday seen 673 Covid cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months. More here

Tech Tattle
OnePlus rolls out stable Oxygen OS 12 with Android 12 for Nord users

The Android 12 update for first generation OnePlus Nord users is now rolling out. The Oxygen OS 12 update will make significant changes to the user experience, bringing it more in line with Oppo's ColorOS. More here

Auto
Renault approves sale of its Russian assets

French carmaker Renault says it is selling its Russian branch to Moscow City and its stake in Russian company Avtovaz to a local state-owned institute. Renault said Monday its board of directors approved the deal to sell its 67.69% stake in Avtovaz, the company making Lada, to NAMI, the scientific research automobile and automotive engine institute of the Russian Federation. More here

Tailpiece
Isabgol in ice cream? Netizens are shocked that 'Amul Isabcool' exists

Amul just introduced a new variant of its Isabcool ice cream and netizens are just discovering that it has Isabgol, a common laxative used in Indian households. While a few felt that they would like to try it, many were repelled by the idea of an ice cream fortified with laxative. A Twitter user posted an ad for the product. More here

