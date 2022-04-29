Wall Street stocks rose early Thursday as the market shrugged off recent weakness while digesting mixed earnings and a surprisingly weak US economic growth report. More here
Tata Motors to take the wraps off its next electric vehicle
Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad trailer to be unveiled
Poco M4 5G India launch Tomorrow:
Partial solar eclipse
WBJEE 2022 exam date
India's most valued firm Reliance Industries passed market capitalisation milestone of $250 billion for the first time with shares hitting a record high on April 28. More here
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that though COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital, people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low. He attributed the low rate to vaccination and naturally acquired immunity. More here
Motorola has announced a new addition to its smartphone portfolio, the Edge 30. The skimmed version of the Edge 30 Pro (priced at Rs 44,999 in India) will be made available in select markets next month. More here
In light of the recent battery-related fires occurring inside electric two-wheelers across the country, the government has asked all e2W (electric two-wheeler) brands to refrain from launching any new products in the market. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways held a meeting in the capital recently to discuss the rise in battery-related fires that have become something of a public health concern. More here
India is scorching under its "hottest summer ever" with several parts of the country reporting temperatures hovering between 40 and 45 degrees. A heatwave warning has been issued for at least five states for the next five days leaving people reeling under intense heat. More here
