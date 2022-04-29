Market Buzz US stocks rise on earnings deluge, Meta jumps 15% on robust results Wall Street stocks rose early Thursday as the market shrugged off recent weakness while digesting mixed earnings and a surprisingly weak US economic growth report. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Tata Motors to take the wraps off its next electric vehicle

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad trailer to be unveiled

Poco M4 5G India launch Tomorrow:

Partial solar eclipse

WBJEE 2022 exam date

Big Story India's most valued firm Reliance crosses $250 billion m-cap for first time, widening gap with TCS

India's most valued firm Reliance Industries passed market capitalisation milestone of $250 billion for the first time with shares hitting a record high on April 28. More here

Coronavirus Check COVID cases rising in Delhi but people not developing severe disease: Satyendar Jain Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that though COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital, people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low. He attributed the low rate to vaccination and naturally acquired immunity. More here

Tech Tattle Motorola announces Edge 30 with Snapdragon 778G+ and 144Hz OLED display Motorola has announced a new addition to its smartphone portfolio, the Edge 30. The skimmed version of the Edge 30 Pro (priced at Rs 44,999 in India) will be made available in select markets next month. More here

Auto Government asks EV makers to suspend two-wheeler launches In light of the recent battery-related fires occurring inside electric two-wheelers across the country, the government has asked all e2W (electric two-wheeler) brands to refrain from launching any new products in the market. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways held a meeting in the capital recently to discuss the rise in battery-related fires that have become something of a public health concern. More here