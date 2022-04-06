Market Buzz Ruchi Soya board okays allotment of 66.1 mn shares to raise Rs 4,300 cr Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd on April 5 approved the allotment of around 66.1 million shares to raise an amount of Rs 4,300 crore. The approval comes days after the Patanjali-backed company launched the follow-on public offer (FPO) which was subscribed 3.6 times. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show Today:

Tata to reveal new EV

EU to discuss fresh Russia sanctions

PM Modi speech on BJP Foundation Day Tomorrow:

Tata Neu super app launch

Realme GT 2 Pro launch

Big Story Government ready to launch LIC IPO in May The government is looking to garner about Rs 50,000 crore from the initial public offering of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation, according to a news report by Bloomberg. It said that the Centre is hoping to launch the public issue before approvals for the IPO expire on May 12. More here

Coronavirus Check ECG can identify COVID-19 patients at increased death risk A simple electrocardiogram (ECG) can identify hospitalised COVID-19 patients at high risk of death who might need intensive management, according to a study. The research shows that a prolonged QT interval on the ECG was an independent risk factor for both heart injury and one-year mortality. More here

Tech Tattle 'Significant improvements' coming up as Elon Musk joins Twitter board “Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!” Tesla boss Elon Musk tweeted after acquiring 9.2% stake in the microblogging platform. More here

Auto From June 1, Delhiites can charge their EVs free of cost in noon Delhiites having an electric vehicle will now have a reason to rejoice as from June onwards they will be able to charge their EVs free of cost between 12 noon and 3 pm at over 40 public charging stations across the national capital. More here