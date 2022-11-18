 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mission Prarambh | Vikram-S launch at half the cost of US, European counterparts: Skyroot Aerospace’s Pawan Kumar Chandana

Aihik Sur
Nov 18, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST

After the successful launch of the Vikram-S rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on November 18, Pawan Kumar Chandana, cofounder of Skyroot Aerospace, said that the company's launch costs were roughly half those of any US or European company.

"The unit cost for the launch was approximately 50 percent less than that of US and European companies. There are two big USPs for us, one is innovation and the other is the cost. When there is an innovative product that is cost-effective there is always demand," Chandana told Moneycontrol after the launch.

Chandana, when asked about the path to profitability for the startup, said that there will need to be a few more launches before the company can become profitable.

"It will take a few launches to become profitable. We expect to do enough launches within a year or two after the first one to become sustainable and profitable," he said.

In terms of launch frequency, Chandana said that the company is considering more than once a month to achieve sustainability.

Chandana said that the launch of Vikram-S provides the confidence needed to make Vikram-I, an orbital vehicle, faster.