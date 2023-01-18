 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ministry seeks to tweak IT rules, remove content PIB marks as 'fake news' on social media

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) introduced these draft amendments to the IT Rules 2021 on Tuesday, as it extended the time for public consultation on regulations for online gaming platforms.

News identified as fake or false by the Press Information Bureau's fact check unit needs to be removed from social media platforms, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a proposed amendment to the Information Technology Rules 2021.

The IT ministry introduced these draft amendments to the IT Rules 2021 on Tuesday, as it extended the time for public consultation on regulations for online gaming platforms.

The recent proposal introduced in the section 'Due Diligence by Intermediaries and Grievance Redressal Mechanism' of IT Rules 2021, says that intermediaries "shall make reasonable" efforts to not "host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit" such information on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

The intermediaries are required to do the due diligence for them to enjoy safe harbour provisions of the IT Act 2000, wherein intermediaries enjoy legal immunity from third party content they host.

The draft amendment, while giving scenarios in which the content has to be pulled down from social media platforms, said that if it is "identified as fake or false by the fact check unit at the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting or other agency authorised by the central government for fact checking or in respect of any business of the central government, by its department in which such business is transacted under the rules of business made under clause (3) of article 77 of the Constitution".

This proposed amendment is significant and can have far-reaching effects, in terms of censorship of news items.