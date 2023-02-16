 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Microsoft’s Bing Chatbot offers some puzzling and inaccurate responses

New York Times
Feb 16, 2023

Microsoft’s Bing Chatbot: One area of problems being shared online included inaccuracies and outright mistakes, known in the industry as “hallucinations.”

Users have posted screenshots of examples of when Bing could not figure out that the new “Avatar” film was released last year.

A week after it was released to a few thousand users, Microsoft’s new Bing search engine, which is powered by artificial intelligence, has been offering an array of inaccurate and at times bizarre responses to some users.

The company unveiled the new approach to search last week to great fanfare. Microsoft said the underlying model of generative AI built by its partner, startup OpenAI, paired with its existing search knowledge from Bing, would change how people found information and make it far more relevant and conversational.

In two days, more than 1 million people requested access. Since then, interest has grown. “Demand is high with multiple millions now on the waitlist,” Yusuf Mehdi, an executive who oversees the product, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning. He added that users in 169 countries were testing it.

One area of problems being shared online included inaccuracies and outright mistakes, known in the industry as “hallucinations.”