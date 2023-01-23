 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Microsoft, Amazon results to highlight softening cloud business

Reuters
Jan 23, 2023 / 08:47 PM IST

After years of blistering growth, most recently fuelled by remote working and studying during the pandemic, cloud demand has cooled in the past nine months and sales growth may slow further

Slower cloud spending by inflation-hit businesses is expected to stall the sales momentum at Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp and add to the troubles of the sector that laid off thousands this month.

After years of blistering growth, most recently fuelled by remote working and studying during the pandemic, cloud demand has cooled in the past nine months and sales growth may slow further, analysts said.

End-user cloud spending for services including those from the world's largest providers - Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft's Azure - is expected to grow 20.7% this year after 18.8% growth in 2022 and 52.8% in 2021, according to research firm Gartner.

"A lot of companies are slowing their migration to the cloud or asking for a lower price on their existing plans," RBC Capital Markets analyst Rishi Jaluria said.