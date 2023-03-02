 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndiGrid completes acquisition of Khargone Transmission

Mar 02, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST

The acquisition was funded through a combination of equity, internal accruals, and debt.

On January 21, IndiGrid and SPTL signed a binding share purchase agreement for the acquisition. The IndiGrid received its unitholders approval on February 23.

India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) on Thursday announced completing acquisition of 100 per cent "shareholding and economic interest" in Khargone Transmission Ltd from Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd (SPTL).

IndiGrid is India's first listed power sector infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) and STL is one of the sponsors of IndiGrid.

"IndiGrid announces the completion of acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding and economic interest in Khargone Transmission Ltd (KTL) from SPTL," it said in a statement.

"Acquired at an enterprise value of Rs 15 billion, the addition of KTL to the portfolio will take IndiGrid's assets under management to Rs 227 billion and its overall asset base to 8,416 ckms of transmission lines and 17,550 MVA of transformation capacity," the company said.