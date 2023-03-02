 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: Why is cooking gas more expensive now?

Amritha Pillay
Mar 02, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

Analysts say improved demand from Asian markets may have allowed room for a hike in Saudi contract price, on which domestic LPG prices are based

From March 1, the price of cooking gas increased by Rs 50 per cylinder in India.

A 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 1,103, against Rs 1,053 earlier, a rise of 4.75 percent. The price increase came eight months after domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices were previously changed. Why the hike? MC Explains.

In February, Kalanidhi Veerasawamy, a member of the Lok Sabha, asked the oil ministry why LPG prices in India are rising. The ministry attributed the increase over the years to India’s dependence on imports for LPG and the average Saudi contract prices (CP).

How are retail prices for cooking gas decided in India?