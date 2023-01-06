 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: What is Annapurna Finance which has applied for a universal banking licence from RBI?

Jinit Parmar
Jan 06, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

Annapurna Finance Private Ltd is involved in microfinance lending to women borrowers under self-help groups as well as individual, housing and MSME loans

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 4 said that it received an application from Annapurna Finance Private Limited (AFPL), under the guidelines for "on tap" licensing of universal banks in the private sector.

The Bhubaneswar-based microfinance institution (MFI) was the only entity to apply for a universal bank licence during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

What is Annapurna Finance?

Formerly known as Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd, AFPL is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) involved in micro-financing to MSMEs, small industries and women SHGs alongside dispensing housing and individual loans.

The company, which registered itself as an NBFC-MFI with RBI in 2013, majorly serves economically backward customers.