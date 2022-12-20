 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: What does BoJ’s tweak in yield curve control policy mean?

Aparna Iyer
Dec 20, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST

While the contours of the monetary policy statement are largely unchanged, the change in the yield cap has triggered expectations that the BoJ may well have begun to normalize monetary policy.

The last bastion of ultra-accommodative monetary policy seems to have fallen. In an unexpected move, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced that it would allow government bonds to move in a wider band under its Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy, a signal the market is interpreting as the first step towards normalization.

On Tuesday, the BoJ said it would allow fluctuations of the yield on the 10-year benchmark Japanese government bond (JGB) in a wider range of +/- 0.50 percent instead of the current +/- 0.25 percent. The BoJ will continue to buy an unlimited amount of JGBs to keep the yield near zero, it reiterated in a statement.

While the contours of the monetary policy statement are largely unchanged, the change in the yield cap has triggered expectations that the BoJ may well have begun to normalize policy. Note that BoJ has been the outlier among central banks so far. We explain what it means for the markets.

What is YCC policy?

Under the policy the BoJ introduced in September 2016, the central bank can buy an unlimited amount of government bonds from the market to keep yields within the band it wants. The yield curve control policy has enabled Japan to keep yields ultra-low, at times even in negative territory, to counter deflationary forces in the economy.