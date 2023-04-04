 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | Unclaimed deposits in banks fall to Rs 35,000 crore. What does it mean?

Jinit Parmar
Apr 04, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

An unclaimed deposit is one which does not see any activity like infusion of funds, withdrawal, etc. from the depositor for 10 years or more, and is deemed as an inactive deposit.

As per the instructions issued by RBI to banks through a July 2014 circular on Customer Service in Banks, banks are required to make an annual review of accounts in which there have been no operations for more than a year.

On Monday, April 3, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Bhagwat Karad, in a written reply to parliament, said that the total amount of unclaimed deposits transferred to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by public sector banks (PSBs) fell to Rs 35,012 crore till February 2023, from Rs 48,262 in March 2022.

This is a decline of Rs 13,250 crore in a year.

So, what does this mean for the banking system? And what happens to unclaimed deposits? Here’s an explainer.

What is an unclaimed deposit?