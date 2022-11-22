 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

MC Explains | Indian municipalities and their finances

Amol Agrawal
Nov 22, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

A recently released RBI report shows that nearly all the municipal corporations in India are struggling financially and highly dependent on support from state and central governments.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently released its Report on Municipal Finances (RMF). The RBI has itself called RMF a “first of its kind” report; it’s the first analysis that aims to bridge the gap in public understanding of municipal finances.

RBI has published the report “with the objective of making it a regular annual publication.” This explainer helps understand the findings of the report and its significance for Indian economy.

What are municipal corporations?

In 1992, the 73rd and 74th Amendments of the Constitution added third layer of governance in India. Apart from governments at the central and state levels, the amendments added governments at the local level. The local-level governments were of two types – urban local governments for urban areas and panchayati raj institutions for rural areas. Further, urban local governments were divided into three types: municipal corporations, municipal councils and Nagar panchayats. Municipal corporations are for larger urban locations whereas municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats are for smaller locations and transition areas.
The constitution has also listed 18 functions of MCs as shown in the table below.

What do we mean by municipal finances?

Municipal finances mean the budget of the urban local government which comprises receipts and expenditure. The RBI report analysed the budgets of 201 MCs. The latest data we have is for 2019-20, which is also marked as budgeted. The union and most state governments have presented the budgeted estimate for 2022-23. The revenue receipts are in the range of 0.6 to 0.7 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for three years. Within revenue receipts, transfer from state governments makes up the highest share.