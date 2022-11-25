 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

MC Explains: Can apartment owners arbitrarily hike rent during the 11-month rental contract period?

Souptik Datta
Nov 25, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

Bengaluru is seeing rising instances of landlords increasing rents in the middle of the contract period. However, lawyers say they cannot do so and even cannot mention the hike percentage for renewal of the contract.

Last December, Anwesha Ray, an IT professional, rented a 1BHK in Munnekolala, Bengaluru, for Rs 11,000 per month. However, the landlord increased the rent to Rs 13,000 in March and then again to Rs 16,000 in October 2022, she claims. "When I asked him about the increase, he asked me to vacate after a notice period," she says.

Nikitha Mane, a photographer in Bengaluru, is shifting to a new house after staying in a 2 BHK flat in Indiranagar where she paid rent of Rs 18,000 per month. "My rental agreement lapsed a year back and the owner did not renew it. However, this time, the owner spoke of renewing the contract but later he wanted to hike the rent to Rs 25,000 and asked us to vacate," Mane added.

Mane says the rent for the 1BHK apartment where she is looking to move now, is equal to what she pays for the 2BHK now.

Why rentals are shooting up in Bengaluru?

With more people returning to Bengaluru and a mismatch in demand and supply for new inventories, India's IT capital is witnessing an unprecedented demand for rented apartments, local realtors told Moneycontrol.

Rents in prime locations have jumped by 20-30 percent and rentals in locations relatively far are catching up quickly.

Souptik Datta
Sub Editor|Moneycontrol