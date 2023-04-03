 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

MC Exclusive | No reason why UCO bank should not lend to Adani group, says MD & CEO

Harsh Kumar
Apr 03, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

When it comes to extending new loans to the group, the lender will assess how viable its projects are, says Soma Sankara Prasad

Soma Sankara Prasad-CEO-UCO bank

UCO Bank will continue to lend to Adani group provided it judges projects to be commercially viable, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Soma Sankara Prasad said on April 3.

"I mean, there's no reason why if it's a commercially viable proposition we should not be lending to the group,” Prasad said in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol.

Adani group companies have faced a heavy sell-off in the stock market after a short-seller report in January 2023 questioned the accounting practices and valuations of Adani group companies.

Hindenburg Research said it holds short positions in Adani group through US-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments.