MC Exclusive | BharatPe's Rajnish Kumar denies leadership crisis, looks for fresh talent

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Jan 05, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

On January 3, CEO Suhail Sameer stepped down, following a series of other senior level exits in the company

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, BharatPe

BharatPe Board Chairman Rajnish Kumar on January 5 denied any leadership crisis in the company, saying the firm is attracting fresh talent despite a series of senior-level exits in the past year.

“Crisis happens only in weak companies. There is no leadership crisis in BharatPe. We are attracting new talent,” Kumar said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol as part of the Banking Central interview series.

Kumar said the Executive search firm appointed to look for new chief executive officer (CEO) after the exit of Suhail Sameer has received a lot of interest from applicants. On January 3, CEO Suhail Sameer stepped down, following a series of other senior level exits in the company.

The CEO-search firm will submit its proposals after shortlisting from the list of applicants post which the Board will appoint the new CEO, Kumar said.

