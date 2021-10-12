MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Former SBI boss Rajnish Kumar appointed BharatPe board chairman

An industry veteran, Rajnish Kumar was the SBI chairman from October 2017 to October 2020

Moneycontrol News
October 12, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST
Rajnish Kumar, former chairman, State Bank of India (SBI)

Rajnish Kumar, former chairman, State Bank of India (SBI)


Fintech company BharatPe has announced that the former State Bank of India (SBI) head Rajnish Kumar has been appointed the chairman of the board of the recently minted unicorn.

The former SBI chairman will be involved in defining the company’s short-term and long-term strategy and will work closely with the other board members and CXOs on key business and regulatory initiatives, it said on October 12.

"It is a matter of great validation and pride for us that one of the biggest stalwarts of the Indian Banking Industry has agreed to join BharatPe as the Chairman of the Board," Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and

Managing Director, BharatPe said. "We look forward to invaluable guidance from Rajnish Kumar as we build India’s largest digital credit provider."

Kumar would also advise and counsel the nanagement on matters around business performance as well as corporate governance, BharatPe said in a statement.

An industry veteran, Kumar was the SBI chairman from October 2017 to October 2020. He has also served as the managing director, and the managing director (Compliance and Risk) of SBI.

Close

Related stories

"In just three years, BharatPe has come a long way in becoming a trusted name in the financial services industry," Kumar said. "This company has a huge opportunity ahead and it would be great to work closely with its young and talented team to build financial services for the India of tomorrow.”

Kumar was in August appointed independent non-executive director of  Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation's (HSBC) Asian entity. Earlier in February, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited announced that Kumar would be exclusive adviser for its $ 1-billion Special Situation Fund.

Bharat Pe that provides merchant payments solutions and other financial services turned a unicorn, a company valued at a billion dollar or more, in August when it raised $370 million in its Series E round led by Tiger Global. The round valued BharatPe at $2.85 billion.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BharatPe #Rajnish Kumar #SBI chairman
first published: Oct 12, 2021 11:21 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.