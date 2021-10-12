Former SBI boss Rajnish Kumar appointed BharatPe board chairman

Rajnish Kumar, former chairman, State Bank of India (SBI)

Fintech company BharatPe has announced that the former State Bank of India (SBI) head Rajnish Kumar has been appointed the chairman of the board of the recently minted unicorn.

The former SBI chairman will be involved in defining the company’s short-term and long-term strategy and will work closely with the other board members and CXOs on key business and regulatory initiatives, it said on October 12.

"It is a matter of great validation and pride for us that one of the biggest stalwarts of the Indian Banking Industry has agreed to join BharatPe as the Chairman of the Board," Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and

Managing Director, BharatPe said. "We look forward to invaluable guidance from Rajnish Kumar as we build India’s largest digital credit provider."

Kumar would also advise and counsel the nanagement on matters around business performance as well as corporate governance, BharatPe said in a statement.

An industry veteran, Kumar was the SBI chairman from October 2017 to October 2020. He has also served as the managing director, and the managing director (Compliance and Risk) of SBI.

"In just three years, BharatPe has come a long way in becoming a trusted name in the financial services industry," Kumar said. "This company has a huge opportunity ahead and it would be great to work closely with its young and talented team to build financial services for the India of tomorrow.”

Kumar was in August appointed independent non-executive director of Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation's (HSBC) Asian entity. Earlier in February, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited announced that Kumar would be exclusive adviser for its $ 1-billion Special Situation Fund.